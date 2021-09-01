 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 4:47am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 1% to $41.33 in after-hours trading.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings guidance for the third quarter. PVH shares jumped 7.2% to $112.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) to have earned $1.11 per share on revenue of $646.93 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Five Below shares rose 0.4% to $213.69 in after-hours trading.

  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $3.25 to $3.50 per share. Caleres shares gained 7.8% to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share billion on revenue of $826.90 million before the opening bell. Brown-Forman shares slipped 0.1% to $70.21 in after-hours trading.

