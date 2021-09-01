Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $826.90 million.
• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $396.74 million.
• Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $153.61 million.
• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $817.90 million.
• Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $77.39 million.
• Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $278.59 million.
• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $296.52 million.
• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $63.70 million.
• Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.29 million.
• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $49.06 million.
• eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $19.89 million.
• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $451.93 million.
• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $345.56 million.
• Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $182.55 million.
• Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $82.39 million.
• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $362.88 million.
• Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $646.93 million.
• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $51.16 million.
• IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
