 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Anaplan Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Afternoon?
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) shares traded sharply higher in Tuesday's after-hours session following strong quarterly results and guidance.

 

The company reported a second-quarter loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $144.3 million.

 

Analysts on Anaplan had been expecting a loss of $0.14 per share on sales of about $134 million.

 

"We are pleased with our strong performance and healthy momentum across the business," said Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer of Anaplan. "With the post-pandemic economy emerging, we are well positioned to take advantage of the numerous market opportunities to help solve our customers' biggest challenges. I want to personally thank all our employees for their resiliency and commitment."

 

The company said it expects third-quarter sales between $145.5 million and $146.5 million. Analysts expect third-quarter sales around $142 million.

 

Anaplan raised its FY22 sales guidance from between $555 million and $560 million previously to a new range of $571.5 million and $573.5 million. Analysts on Anaplan expect fiscal year sales around $558.7 million.

 

Shares of Anaplan last traded at $71.25, up nearly 19 percent since the Tuesday close.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLAN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021
Where Anaplan Stands With Analysts
Analyst Ratings For Anaplan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Frank Calderoni why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com