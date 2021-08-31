 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 31, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $461.79 million.
  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $817.34 million.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $472.05 million.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $640.40 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $323.16 million.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
  • PVH Corp. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $75.68 million.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $134.02 million.

