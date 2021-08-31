 Skip to main content

Online Gaming Helps NetEase Clock 13% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Share Buyback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 6:10am   Comments
Online Gaming Helps NetEase Clock 13% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Share Buyback
  • Chinese gaming company NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTESreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.9% year-on-year to $3.179 billion, marginally missing the analyst consensus of $3.181 billion.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHYalso marginally missed the Q2 consensus of $21.45 billion, reporting a revenue of $21.4 billion.
  • Segments and margins: Online game services revenues grew 5.1% Y/Y to $2.3 billion. The gross margin expanded 230 bps to 66.1%.
  • Net revenues from Youdao Inc (NYSE: DAO) increased 107.5% Y/Y to $200.3 million. The margin expanded 710 bps to 52.3%.
  • Innovative businesses revenue rose 26% Y/Y to $728.4 million. The margin expanded 80 bps to 19.3%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per ADS of $0.97 beat the analyst consensus of $0.94.
  • NetEase held $16.7 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $731.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board approved a dividend of $0.24 per ADS for Q2, down 20% Q/Q. 
  • Share buybacks: The board increased the share buyback program from the previous limit of $2 billion to the new $3 billion. It also approved a share purchase program of up to $50.0 million of Youdao.
  • The stock took a beating as China axed the online gaming hours for minors.
  • Price Action: NTES shares traded higher by 2.39% at $91.76 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

