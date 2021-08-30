AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7297

Gold prices retreated after Friday’s rally, weighing on the aussie.

Australia will publish August TD Securities inflation on Tuesday.

AUD/USD has lost momentum, but it could resume its advance.

The AUD/USD pair posted a modest daily decline on Monday, ending the day just below the 0.7300 level. The pair peaked intraday at 0.7318, retreating on the pack of the soft performance of European and American equities, which spent the day struggling around their opening levels. Also, the aussie was weighed by falling gold prices, as the bright metal retreated to $1,808 a troy ounce.

Data wise, Australia published Company Gross Operating Profits, which improved to 7.1% QoQ in the second quarter of the year, more than doubling the market’s expectations. The country will release August TD Securities inflation, July Private Sector Credit and Building Permits on Tuesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair could still recover its bullish stance in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing above its 20 and 200 moving averages, while the 200 SMA maintains its bearish slope above the current level. At the same time, technical indicators hold within positive levels, lacking directional strength. The pair still needs to break above 0.7330 to confirm a bullish extension towards the 0.7400 price zone.

Support levels: 0.7280 0.7235 0.7190

Resistance levels: 0.7330 0.7375 0.7410

