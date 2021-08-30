Earnings Outlook For Borr Drilling

BORR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Borr Drilling will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.19

Borr Drilling bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-8.0, which was followed by a 0.0 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Borr Drilling's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.29 -0.32 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.22 -0.39 -0.83 Revenue Estimate 64.30 M 82.70 M 83.50 M 87.30 M Revenue Actual 48.40 M 60.20 M 59.20 M 84.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling were trading at $0.6975 as of August 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

