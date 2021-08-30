Earnings Outlook For American Woodmark

AMWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Woodmark will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.55

American Woodmark bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-25.15, which was followed by a 1.76 drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.63 1.88 1.33 EPS Actual 1.28 1.50 1.97 1.66 Revenue Estimate 463.80 M 426.97 M 451.68 M 383.60 M Revenue Actual 473.39 M 431.95 M 448.58 M 390.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark were trading at $82.49 as of August 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

