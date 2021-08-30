 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akoustis Misses On Q4 Earnings, Ships First 5G Mobile WLP Filter
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Akoustis Misses On Q4 Earnings, Ships First 5G Mobile WLP Filter
  • Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTSreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 489.3% year-on-year to $2.16 million, missing the analyst consensus of $2.52 million.
  • Filter Product Revenue increased 440% Y/Y and 68% sequentially.
  • FY21 revenue was $6.6 million, up 270% Y/Y.
  • The gross margin loss was (58.9)%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.19) missed the consensus of $(0.16).
  • Akoustis held $88.3 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Akoustis shipped the first 5G mobile filters to its tier-1 RF component customer under its wafer-level technology (WLP).
  • Both filters aim to offer 5G/WiFi coexistence in the mid and ultra-high bands in filter modules for 5G smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. 
  • Akoustis is on track to deliver the second WLP filter sample to this customer by CY21 and enter production in the second half of CY22.
  • Akoustics recently won a volume commercial order for its patented WiFi 6 XBAW filters from its second WiFi 6 OEM customer.
  • Price Action: AKTS shares closed higher by 14.3% at $9.99 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKTS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2021
Why Shares Of Akoustis Technologies Soared Today
Akoustis Shares Jump On Volume Order Win For WiFi 6 XBAW Filters
Akoustis Bags Order From Tier-1 PC Chipset Company For WiFi 6E Diplexer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com