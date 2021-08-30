Catalent Makes Strategic Move For Consumer Health Business With Bettera Deal
- Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) has reported Q4 sales of $1.19 billion, +25% Y/Y as reported, or 22% in constant currency, edging out analysts' average expectation of $1.14 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.16 surpassed the consensus of $1.03.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $348 million, or a margin of 29.3%, compared to $268 million (28.2%) a year ago.
- Biologics segment sales increased 69% (66% cc) to $603 million.
- Softgel and Oral Technologies segment revenues of $301 million were up 3% (-1% cc).
- The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment's sales were $186 million, a decrease of 15% (-19% cc).
- Clinical Supply Services segment revenues improved 25% (21% cc) to $105 million.
- Guidance: For FY22, Catalent expects revenue of $4.30 billion - $4.50 billion, versus the consensus of $4.33 billion.
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.13 billion - $1.20 billion and adjusted net income of $585 million - $650 million.
- Concurrently, Catalent agreed to acquire Bettera Brands from Highlander Partners for $1 billion.
- Bettera manufacturers gummy, soft chew, and lozenge segments of the nutritional supplements market.
- It maintains four manufacturing operations in California, Virginia, New Jersey, and Indiana.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Catalent held cash and cash equivalents of $896 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CTLT stock is up 0.06% at $129.85 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
