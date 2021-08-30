Investors Cheer Newegg Commerce 1H Earnings
- Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) reported the first-half FY21 sales growth of 39.9% year-on-year, to $1.21 billion.
- Gross profit increased 33.9% Y/Y to $166.9 million with a profit margin of 13.8%.
- The operating margin was 1.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 26.9% to $22.5 million.
- The company held $129.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Unique active customers totaled 4.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
- The average value per order amounted to $359 in the first half of FY21.
- EPS was flat at $0.05 in 1H FY21.
- Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 11.18% at $21.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.
