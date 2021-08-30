 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Cheer Newegg Commerce 1H Earnings
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Investors Cheer Newegg Commerce 1H Earnings
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGGreported the first-half FY21 sales growth of 39.9% year-on-year, to $1.21 billion.
  • Gross profit increased 33.9% Y/Y to $166.9 million with a profit margin of 13.8%.
  • The operating margin was 1.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 26.9% to $22.5 million.
  • The company held $129.3 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Unique active customers totaled 4.2 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • The average value per order amounted to $359 in the first half of FY21.
  • EPS was flat at $0.05 in 1H FY21.
  • Price Action: NEGG shares are trading higher by 11.18% at $21.18 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEGG)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Newegg Commerce
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Newegg Commerce
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Newegg Commerce
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com