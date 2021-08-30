5 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $990.96 million after the closing bell. Zoom shares fell 0.1% to $340.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Catalent shares fell 0.4% to close at $129.85 on Friday.

