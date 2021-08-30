5 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $990.96 million after the closing bell. Zoom shares fell 0.1% to $340.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Catalent shares fell 0.4% to close at $129.85 on Friday.
- Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). This will be Amazon’s first time allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan. The partnership will allow Amazon customers to use monthly installment payments for any item more than $50. Earlier in August, Affirm announced a partnership with Apple in Canada. Affirm shares jumped 35.6% to $92.08 in after-hours trading, while Amazon shares gained 0.1% to $3,351.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $602.66 million after the closing bell. Nordson shares gained 0.5% to close at $233.54 on Friday.
