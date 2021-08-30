Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $227.19 million.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $990.96 million.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $602.66 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.63 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.30 million.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets