 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are Getting Cheaper Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Shares Are Getting Cheaper Today

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is trading lower Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents, which came in below the estimate of 55 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $415.9 million, which came in below the estimate of $435.75 million. 

Ollie's Bargain Outlet cited supply chain challenges as a headwind in the quarter. 

“Our performance reflects the strength of our business model as well as outstanding execution by our team, particularly with the headwinds of heightened supply chain challenges," said John Swygert, president and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following its financial results:

  • Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $105 to $95.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $120 to $107.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $70 price target.
  • RBC Capital maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $102 to $85.
  • JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $77 price target.

OLLI Price Action: Ollie's Bargain Outlet has traded as high as $123.52 over a 52-week period. It's making a new 52-week low in trading today.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 6.43% at $72.77.

Photo by Isaac Wedin from Flickr.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Aug 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021Wells FargoUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLLI)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Plunges On Missing Q2 Estimates
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: John Swygert why it's movingEarnings News Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FCNCAJanney Montgomery ScottInitiates Coverage On1,075.0
OLLIJP MorganDowngrades77.0
WDAYBMO CapitalMaintains295.0
CRMLoop CapitalMaintains265.0
ALNYBMO CapitalMaintains196.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com