Kanzhun Stock Gains After Beating Q2 Estimates
- Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZ) reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 173.9% year-over-year to RMB1.17 billion ($180.9 million), beating the consensus of $174.58 million.
- Revenues from online recruitment services were RMB1.16 billion ($179.3 million), up by 174.7% Y/Y.
- Calculated cash billings were RMB1.44 billion ($223.7 million), up 175.3% Y/Y. Average monthly active users (MAUs) were 30.4 million, an increase of 44.8% Y/Y.
- In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, total paid enterprise customers increased by 135.9% Y/Y to 3.61 million.
- The company recorded a loss from operations of RMB(1.42) billion or $(220) million, compared to RMB(167.5) million in 2Q20.
- Adjusted EPADS was $0.20, beating the consensus of $0.07.
- Kanzhun generated cash from operating activities of RMB671.2 million ($104 million), compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB14.2 million in 2Q20.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB11.71 billion ($1.18 billion) as of June 30, 2021.
- Q3 Outlook: Kanzhun expects total revenues of RMB1.18 billion - RMB1.21 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 100.0% to 105.1%.
- Price Action: BZ shares are trading higher by 6.41% at $36.19 on the last check Friday.
