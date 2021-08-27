Shares Of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded today at a new 52-week high of $225.73. Approximately 6.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 31.3 million shares.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm’s chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm’s graphics processing units.

NVIDIA Corporation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $225.73 and a 52-week low of $115.67 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $224.74 per share.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently priced 39.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $137.02.

Image by Peter H from Pixabay