 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shares Of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 27, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Shares Of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded today at a new 52-week high of $225.73. Approximately 6.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 31.3 million shares.

Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm’s chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm’s graphics processing units.

NVIDIA Corporation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $225.73 and a 52-week low of $115.67 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $224.74 per share.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently priced 39.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $137.02.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts
To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

The Main Event: Powell Speech Front And Center After Mixed Messages From Fed
AMD Stock Settles Into Second Bullish Pattern: Will History Repeat?
Western Digital, Kioxia Negotiate Over Building Chip Giant
GameStop Continues To See Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, BlackBerry, Alibaba, Palantir Are Other Top Trends
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork NVIDIA Corporation Partner Content self-driving trucksEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com