 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Workday's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 10:39am   Comments
Share:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full year 2022 guidance.

Workday reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $0.78 and sales of $1.26 billion which beat the analyst estimate of $1.24 billion.

Workday raised its full year 2022 subscription sales guidance to the range of $4.5 billion to $4.51 billion. The company also raised its adjusted operating margin guidance to 21%.

Workday issued third-quarter subscription sales guidance in the range of $1.156 billion to $1.158 billion.

"Our business continues to accelerate, fueled by growing demand from large enterprise customers for our industry leading HR, finance, and planning solutions to drive transformation at scale," said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources.

Workday's stock was trading about 10.6% higher at $273 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $282.77 and a 52-week low of $195.81.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDAY)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday After Hours
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Workday: Q2 Earnings Insights
Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com