 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is trading lower Friday morning after the company announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results and issued guidance below estimates. 

Peloton reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.05 per share, which was down from earnings of 27 cents per share year over year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $936.9 million, which beat the estimate of $921.66 million. 

Peloton said it expects first-quarter fiscal 2022 revenue to be about $800 million, which is below the estimate of $1.06 billion. 

The company ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities.

"In the near term, our profitability will be impacted by the price decrease in our original Bike, significant increases in commodity costs and freight rate increases, a sales mix shift to Tread, investments in marketing to broaden our appeal, accelerated investments in new products and features, investments to scale our member support and logistics operations, and significant investments in systems to support our growth," Peloton said in a letter to shareholders. 

Analyst Assessment:

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Peloton with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $135 to $130.

  • Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained Peloton with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $151 to $148.

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $171.09 and as low as $66.73 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was down 7.97% at $105.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Investors Wary Of Peloton After Fitness Equipment Maker Cuts Bike Prices, Issues Gloomy Outlook
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
GameStop, AMC, Peloton, AST SpaceMobile, Palantir, BlackBerry And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Waiting For Powell: Chances Of Detail On Taper Seen Less Likely Ahead Of Speech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DLTRBMO CapitalMaintains97.0
WDAYB of A SecuritiesMaintains310.0
AVAVImperial CapitalInitiates Coverage On120.0
LTRXRoth CapitalMaintains10.0
PTONB of A SecuritiesUpgrades138.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com