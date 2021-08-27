5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 1.4% to $55.00 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter and boosted its FY21 profit guidance. However, the company’s sales missed expectations. HP shares fell 1.6% to $28.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $320.89 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Hibbett shares gained 3.1% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it expects Q3 year-over-year sales growth up in the mid to high teen digit range. Dell shares declined 1.6% to $99.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY21 earnings forecast. Gap shares surged 7% to $28.20 in after-hours trading.
