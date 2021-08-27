5 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 1.4% to $55.00 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal third quarter and boosted its FY21 profit guidance. However, the company's sales missed expectations. HP shares fell 1.6% to $28.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to have earned $1.42 per share on revenue of $320.89 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the market open. Hibbett shares gained 3.1% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.

