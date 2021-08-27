 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
  • Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share on revenue of $320.89 million.
  • Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $174.58 million.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is estimated to report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021.

 

 

 

