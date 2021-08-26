Why Bill.com Shares Are Trading Higher Thursday Afternoon

Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) shares traded higher in Thursday's after-hours session following fourth-quarter results and guidance from the company.

Bill.com reported quarterly adjusted net loss of $5.8 million, or $(0.07) per share. Analysts were expecting a $0.04 per share loss. The company reported a breakeven result ($0.00) during the same quarter last year.

Total sales were $78.3 million, up about 86 percent from the same quarter last year. Bill.com analysts had expected sales of about $62 million.

"We delivered record growth in fiscal 2021 as we helped SMBs across the country automate their financial operations and make billions of dollars in payments," said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. "Our strategic initiatives drove strong adoption of our platform and set us up well for future opportunities. We expanded our e-payment offerings to make it easy for businesses to get paid faster, extended our reach with new strategic partners, and entered the spend management space with our acquisition of Divvy. We are building the one-stop shop platform for SMBs to manage all their financial operations and B2B spend."

Bill.com said it expects a first-quarter loss between $0.21 and $0.20 per share on sales between $103.2 million and $104.2 million. Analysts expect a quarterly loss around $0.05 per share on sales of $67.81 million.

The company said it expects fiscal year 2022 loss between $0.92 and $0.88 per share on sales between $476 million and $480 million. Analysts expect a yearly loss around $0.14 per share on sales of $308.3 million.

Shares of Bill.com traded up 12 percent in Thursday's after-hours session.