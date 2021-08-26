 Skip to main content

Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday After Hours
Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 guidance.

Workday raised FY22 subscription sales guidance to the range of $4.5 billion to $4.51 billion. The company also raised its FY22 adjusted operating margin guidance to 21%.

Workday issued Q3 subscription sales guidance in the range of $1.156 billion to $1.158 billion.

"This quarter was one of our strongest in company history. Our customer community has grown to more than 55 million users and more than half of the Fortune 500 have selected Workday," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO, and chairman, Workday.

Workday provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources.

At last check, Workday was trading 4.35% higher at $257.50.

