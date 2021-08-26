Recap: Domo Q2 Earnings

Shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) decreased 5.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.92% over the past year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.36).

Revenue of $62,825,000 up by 22.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $60,850,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.37) and ($0.33).

Q3 revenue expected between $63,500,000 and $64,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $97.29

52-week low: $31.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.35%

Company Overview

Domo Inc is a US-based software company. It offers a cloud-based operating system that integrates every component of a business with real-time business dashboard visualization and key performance indicator reporting. The platform unifies data, systems, and people for a digitally connected business. The company-provided solutions have applications in different industries such as education, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, among others. The company's solution is comprised of seven core elements, including connectors, data warehouse and fast query engine, Domo ETL, data analysis and visualization tools, artificial intelligence algorithms, collaboration tools, and apps, and partner ecosystem. Its geographical segments include the United States, Japan, and Others.