Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Pure Storage Rises Following Strong Q2 Results; SelectQuote Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.38% to 35,270.96 while the NASDAQ fell 0.35% to 14,988.64. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.40% to 4,483.22.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 38,223,210 cases with around 632,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,558,530 cases and 436,360 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,645,530 COVID-19 cases with 576,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 213,967,020 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,464,240 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares gained 0.3% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), up 10% and KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) up 6%.

In trading on Thursday, energy fell 0.9%.

Top Headline

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.

Dollar General posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share, exceeding market estimates of $2.57 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $8.70 billion, versus estimates of $8.59 billion.

Dollar General said it expects FY21 sales growth of 0.5%-1.5% and EPS of $9.60-$10.20.

Equities Trading UP

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares shot up 14% to $23.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong sales guidance.

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) got a boost, shooting 16% to $6.39 after the company announced its board of directors has appointed Daniel A. Ninivaggi as CEO and as a member of the board. Ninivaggi is the former CEO of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) shares were also up, gaining 22% to $149.87 after the company reported Q2 earnings results. Several analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Equities Trading DOWN

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) shares tumbled 44% to $8.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. RBC Capital downgraded SelectQuote from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $33 to $13.

Shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) were down 29% to $2.1550 after the company priced its 4.58 million share offering at $2.40 per share.

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) was down, falling 18% to $7.41 as the company priced its IPO at $9 per unit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $67.85, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,794.80.

Silver traded down 1% Thursday to $23.535 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.24.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.32%, the Spanish Ibex Index dropped 0.94% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.42%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.35%, French CAC 40 fell 0.16% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.76%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.2% in July after rising 4.0% in the prior month. The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator for Germany fell to -1.2 for September versus a revised reading of -0.4 a month ago.

UK factories produced 53,438 cars during the month of July, down by 37.6% from a year earlier. Italy's industrial sales increased 3.1% in June, while French manufacturing climate indicator rose to 110 in August.

Economics

The US economy grew by an annualized 6.6% on quarter in the second quarter, compared to 6.5% in the advance estimate.

US initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 to 353,000 in the week ending August 21st.

Corporate profits in the US surged 9.7% to a record high of $2.42 trillion in the second quarter.

US natural-gas supplies rose 29 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium kicks off today.

