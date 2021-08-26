 Skip to main content

Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares are trading higher by 4.2% at $17.51 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Build-A-Bear reported quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $94.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $81 million.

Build-A-Bear is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. Build-A-Bear's direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

Build-A-Bear has a 52-week high of $21 and a 52-week low of $2.23.

