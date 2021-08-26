 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 26, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Thursday's Market Minute: To Taper Or Not To Taper; That Is The Question!

For the rest of the week, the focus for investors and traders will be squarely on the Fed at the Jackson Hole Symposium as we await comments from chair Jerome Powell on Friday. Market participants are looking for further insight as to the Fed’s position on when they expect to begin tapering the $120B in monthly asset purchases currently in place. Traders are looking for answers to two simple questions; how much, and how fast?

Unfortunately, I’m not sure we’re going to get the clarity we’re seeking. The Fed has been clear that while we’re closer to their goals, we’re still not there. Next week, we’ll get more information on the labor front with the monthly jobs report on Friday, so I’d be surprised to see them announce anything ahead of such a closely watched report.

We also still have a fair amount of coronavirus delta variant unknowns. Even though not many expect to see the strict lockdown measures we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to see mask mandates and case counts spike which ultimately could weigh on economic conditions.

Last, the Fed has acknowledged that inflation remains somewhat elevated, but commodities are well off the spring highs and the Fed has been clear, much of the inflation pressures we’re seeing will be short-lived. Indices remain at or near all-time highs and in a well-defined upward trend environment, with no indication investors are concerned the Fed will rock the boat, and I can’t imagine they will during a thinly traded August market.

In addition to the Fed at the end of the week, we have more economic data to watch including Jobless Claims and GDP at 8:30am ET today, while Personal Income & Spending could move markets tomorrow. We also have a few companies reporting quarterly results like Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), and J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) before the bell today. Watch out for Dell (NYSE: DELL), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), VMWare (NYSE: VMW), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), Big Lots (NYSE: BIG), and Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) after today’s close and tomorrow morning.


Image by Natalie Murphy from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF + BIG)

Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q2 Earnings
Abercrombie & Fitch's Earnings Outlook
Price Over Earnings Overview: Abercrombie & Fitch
6 Retail Stocks That Could Benefit From A Record-Breaking Back-To-School Shopping Season
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
Abercrombie & Fitch Partners With Online Retailer Zappos
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dollar general Partner ContentEarnings News Guidance Retail Sales Small Cap Federal Reserve Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com