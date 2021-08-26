Recap: Dollar Tree Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) fell 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.82% over the past year to $1.23, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $6,343,000,000 higher by 1.04% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,440,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.88 and $0.98.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $6.4 billion and $6.52 billion.

The company expects FY21 EPS of $5.40-$5.60 and sales of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t44ys3mf

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $120.37

Company's 52-week low was at $84.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.64%

Company Overview

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2020 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal goods. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 76% of fiscal 2020 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 9% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.