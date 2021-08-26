 Skip to main content

Recap: Abercrombie & Fitch Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 8:36am   Comments
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 639.13% year over year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $864,850,000 rose by 23.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $869,320,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iv7jxswx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.29

52-week low: $10.46

Price action over last quarter: down 11.50%

Company Overview

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumer through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

 

