Zuora Shares Trade Higher On Q2 Beat, Q3 Outlook Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Zuora Shares Trade Higher On Q2 Beat, Q3 Outlook Above Consensus
  • Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) shares traded higher by 7.77% at $17.62 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
  • The cloud-based software provider reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $86.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $83.4 million.
  • Subscription revenue jumped 23% Y/Y to $71.5 million.
  • Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 rose 8% Y/Y to 694.
  • Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew with $18.0 billion in transaction volume through Zuora's billing platform, up 42% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.04) was in line with the consensus.
  • Zuora held $200.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Zuora sees Q3 revenue of $86 million - $87 million, above the consensus of $85.4 million, Q3 Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03) - $(0.02) below the consensus loss of $(0.01).
  • The company sees FY22 revenue of $340 million - $342 million above the consensus of $338.2 million, non-GAAP EPS loss between $(0.13) - $(0.11) below the consensus loss of $(0.09).

