 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Why Snowflake Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results.

Snowflake reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $254.6 million, which came in below the estimate of $256.54 million, but represented 103% growth year over year. 

Snowflake expects full-year fiscal 2022 revenue to be in a range of $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion versus the estimate of $1.11 billion.

“Snowflake saw continued momentum in Q2 with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption,” said Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company with more than 3,000 customers.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake has traded as high as $429 and as low as $184.71 since its IPO in September.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 4.03% at $295.27.

Photo: courtesy of Snowflake.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNOW)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Snowflake And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snowflake
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, Ulta Beauty Or Snowflake?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Frank Slootman why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com