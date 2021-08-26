 Skip to main content

Coty Stock Gains After Q4 Results; Plans Partial IPO Of Brazil Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 8:18am   Comments
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTYreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 89.6% year-on-year, to $1.06 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.02 billion. Net revenues 80.7% LFL.
  • Sales in the Americas region grew 68.9% Y/Y, Asia Pacific increased 70% in Q4, and EMEA sales surged 123.4%.
  • E-commerce sales climbed nearly 19%, resulting in a high-teens e-commerce penetration for the year.
  • The gross margin for the quarter expanded 2040 basis points to 60.4%.
  • Adjusted operating margin was 4.2%, with adjusted operating income of $44.3 million against $(335.3) million in Q4 FY20.
  • The company held $253.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $32.3 million with a free cash flow of $2.1 million.
  • Net Debt equaled $5.2 billion as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $127.3 million versus $(246.6) million last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 12%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $(0.09) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.05).
  • Coty confirms that it is pursuing a partial IPO of its Brazil business.
  • Outlook: Coty expects 1Q22 LFL sales growth in the high teens percentage.
  • For FY22, Coty targets LFL sales growth in the low teens coupled with adjusted EBITDA of ~$900 million on a constant currency basis.
  • Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 4.98% at $8.64 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

