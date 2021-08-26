Recap: JM Smucker Q1 Earnings

Shares of JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.83% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.84.

Revenue of $1,858,000,000 decreased by 5.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,770,000,000.

Outlook

JM Smucker lowered its FY22 EPS guidance from $8.70-$9.10 to $8.25-$8.65.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/smuckers/mediaframe/46159/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $140.65

Company's 52-week low was at $108.10

Price action over last quarter: down 8.97%

Company Profile

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily operates in the U.S. retail channel (88% of fiscal 2021 revenue), but also in U.S. food-service (5%), and international (7%). Its largest category is pet food and treats (36% of 2021 revenue), with popular brands such as Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, and Rachael Ray Nutrish. Its second- largest category is coffee (33%) with the number-two brand Folgers and number-six Dunkin'. Other large categories are peanut butter (10%), with number-one Jif, fruit spreads (5%) with number-one Smucker's, and frozen hand-held foods (5%) with number-one Uncrustables.