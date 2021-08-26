 Skip to main content

Dollar General: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.78% year over year to $2.69, which beat the estimate of $2.57.

Revenue of $8,650,000,000 declined by 0.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,590,000,000.

Outlook

Dollar General expects FY21 sales growth of 0.5%-1.5% and EPS of $9.60-$10.20.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.dollargeneral.com/websites/dollargeneral/English/2200/events-_-presentations.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $239.35

Company's 52-week low was at $173.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.02%

Company Profile

A leading American discount retailer, Dollar General operates over 17,000 stores in 46 states, selling branded and private-label products across a wide variety of categories. In fiscal 2020, more than 76% of net sales came from consumables (including paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items), 12% from seasonal merchandise (such as toys, greeting cards, decorations, and gardening supplies), 7% from home products (for example, kitchen supplies, small appliances, and cookware), and 5% from basic apparel. Stores average roughly 7,400 square feet, and about 75% of Dollar General locations are in towns of 20,000 or fewer people. The firm emphasizes value, with more than 80% of its items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less.

 

