Burlington Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 446.43% year over year to $1.94, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $2,216,000,000 higher by 118.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,050,000,000.

Outlook

Burlington Stores hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fqt2kpcj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $357.34

Company's 52-week low was at $190.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.78%

Company Profile

The third- largest American off-price apparel and home fashion retail firm, with 761 stores as of the end of fiscal 2020, Burlington Stores offers an assortment of products from over 5,000 brands through an everyday low price approach that undercuts conventional retailers' regular prices by up to 60%. The company focuses on providing a treasure hunt experience, with a quickly changing array of merchandise in a relatively low-frills shopping environment. In fiscal 2020, 21% of sales came from women's ready-to-wear apparel, 21% from accessories and footwear, 19% from menswear, 19% from home décor, 15% from youth apparel and baby, and 5% from coats. All sales come from the United States.