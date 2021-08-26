 Skip to main content

Golden Ocean Clocks Significant Revenue Increase In Q2
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGLreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue increase of 137.2% year-over-year to $275.7 million, beating the consensus of $207.05 million.
  • Revenues increased 63% from 1Q21, positively impacted by a decrease in the number of drydocking.
  • EPS improved to $0.52 from $(0.29) in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.46.
  • The company recorded a Net operating income of $97.37 million versus $(20.15) million a year ago.
  • Golden Ocean generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $140.76 million, compared to $11.21 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $130.46 million from $4.2 million a year ago, and margin expanded by 4,371 bps to 47.3%.
  • TCE rates for Capesize and Panamax/Ultramax vessels were $29,372 per day and $18,987 per day, respectively.
  • TCE rate for the fleet was $24,920 per day in Q2, compared with $15,886 per day in 1Q21.
  • Charter hire expenses increased to $33.2 million in Q2 from $13.9 million in 1Q21.
  • The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $174.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • Additionally, Golden Ocean declared a Q2 cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 20, 2021, for shareholders of record date September 10, 2021.
  • Q3 Outlook: Estimated TCE rates are ~$33,500 per day contracted for 71% of the available days for Capesize vessels and ~$22,900 per day contracted for 92% of the available days for Panamax vessels.
  • The company expects the spot TCEs for Q3 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted.
  • Price Action: GOGL shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $10.78 during the premarket session on Thursday.

