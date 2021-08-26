5 Stocks To Watch For August 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 0.1% to $235.01 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its FY22 guidance. Salesforce shares gained 1.8% to $265.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.8% to $29.63 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company announced a $1.25 billion buyback and also raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share. Williams-Sonoma shares jumped 12.7% to $192.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.6% to $108.02 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga