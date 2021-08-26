 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 26, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $221.76 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.23 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $207.05 million.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.02 million.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $88.80 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $129.00 million.

• Coty (NYSE:COTY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $68.60 million.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $558.01 million.

• Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $368.29 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $472.76 million.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $255.88 million.

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $673.10 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $372.72 million.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.37 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $459.23 million.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $81.00 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $869.32 million.

• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.88 million.

• Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.99 million.

• Snap One Holdings (NASDAQ:SNPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $249.97 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.98 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $73.87.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $19.27 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $60.85 million.

• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.14 million.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $435.75 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion.

• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $921.66 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $25.50 billion.

• Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

 

Related Articles (RDHL + RCEL)

A Preview Of Redhill Biopharma's Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
FDA Approves AVITA Medical Vitiligo Trial With Fewer Participants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com