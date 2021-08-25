 Skip to main content

Recap: Splunk Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 87.88% over the past year to ($0.62), which beat the estimate of ($0.69).

Revenue of $605,743,000 rose by 23.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $562,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q3 revenue expected between $625,000,000 and $650,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cw83z34j

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $225.89

Company's 52-week low was at $110.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.89%

Company Overview

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.

 

