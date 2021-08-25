Recap: Splunk Q2 Earnings
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 87.88% over the past year to ($0.62), which beat the estimate of ($0.69).
Revenue of $605,743,000 rose by 23.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $562,820,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Q3 revenue expected between $625,000,000 and $650,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 25, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cw83z34j
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $225.89
Company's 52-week low was at $110.28
Price action over last quarter: Up 42.89%
Company Overview
Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.
