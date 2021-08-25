Toll Brothers Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year, to $2.255 billion, marginally ahead of the consensus of $2.23 billion.
- Home sales revenues rose 37% Y/Y to $2.23 billion, and delivered homes were 2,597, up 28%. Net signed contract value increased 35%.
- Home sales gross margin was 22.7% versus 21.0% last year. Adjusted home sales gross margin expanded 170 basis points to 25.6%.
- Homes in backlog at the end of Q3 were 10,661, up 47% Y/Y.
- The operating margin was 12.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 84.9% to $276.7 million.
- The company held $946 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021.
- EPS of $1.87 beat the analyst consensus of $1.54.
- Outlook: Toll Brothers sees Q4 Deliveries of 3,450 units and an adjusted home sales gross margin of 25.6%.
- For FY21, Toll Brothers expects Deliveries of 10,100 units and an adjusted home sales gross margin of 24.9%.
- Price Action: TOL shares are trading higher by 3.73% at $63.315 on the last check Wednesday.
