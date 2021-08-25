 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Xponential Fitness Shares Fall As Q2 Loss Widens
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Xponential Fitness Shares Fall As Q2 Loss Widens
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOFreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 67% year-on-year, to $35.8 million.
  • System-wide same store sales increased 129%.
  • Operating expenses rose 65% Y/Y to $36.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million versus $(3.1) million in Q2 FY20.
  • Net loss of the company widened to $(8) million from $(4.8) million in Q2 FY20. It reported a loss per share of $(0.33) on a pro forma basis in the quarter.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $0.8 million in Q2.
  • Xponential held $20.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Xponential sees FY21 revenue of $135.5 million - $137.0 million.
  • The company expects FY21 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million - $23.0 million.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading lower by 5.64% at $11.2 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPOF)

Earnings Scheduled For August 24, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2021
The IPO Recap – Party Is Everything But Over
Xponential Fitness Prices Downsized IPO Below Expected Range
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com