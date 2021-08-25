Xponential Fitness Shares Fall As Q2 Loss Widens
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 67% year-on-year, to $35.8 million.
- System-wide same store sales increased 129%.
- Operating expenses rose 65% Y/Y to $36.2 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million versus $(3.1) million in Q2 FY20.
- Net loss of the company widened to $(8) million from $(4.8) million in Q2 FY20. It reported a loss per share of $(0.33) on a pro forma basis in the quarter.
- Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $0.8 million in Q2.
- Xponential held $20.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Xponential sees FY21 revenue of $135.5 million - $137.0 million.
- The company expects FY21 Adjusted EBITDA of $22.0 million - $23.0 million.
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading lower by 5.64% at $11.2 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas