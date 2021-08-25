A Preview Of Regis's Earnings

RGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday , . Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Regis's per-share loss will be near $-0.11 on sales of $93.06 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Regis announced EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $60.14 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 89.11% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 54.73% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.16 -0.12 -0.66 EPS Actual -0.70 -0.72 -0.78 -1.01 Revenue Estimate 123.65 M 129.02 M 147.57 M 51.15 M Revenue Actual 100.27 M 104.32 M 111.40 M 60.14 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Regis is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.