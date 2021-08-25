Earnings Preview For Titan Machinery

TITN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday , . Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Titan Machinery EPS will likely be near $0.44 while revenue will be around $372.72 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Titan Machinery reported EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $303.46 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 51.72%. Revenue would be up 22.82% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.13 0.35 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.46 0.23 0.58 0.29 Revenue Estimate 337.66 M 369.60 M 329.34 M 266.92 M Revenue Actual 372.71 M 436.68 M 360.87 M 303.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery were trading at $29.78 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Titan Machinery is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.