Earnings Outlook For Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Hain Celestial Group's EPS to be near $0.39 on sales of $459.23 million. Hain Celestial Group earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.32 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $511.75 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.88% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 10.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Hain Celestial Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.30 0.20 0.27 EPS Actual 0.44 0.34 0.27 0.32 Revenue Estimate 507.95 M 522.45 M 493.70 M 511.04 M Revenue Actual 492.60 M 528.42 M 498.63 M 511.75 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hain Celestial Group were trading at $40.1 as of August 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hain Celestial Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.