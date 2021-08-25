 Skip to main content

Photronics Q3 Result Tops Consensus, Notes Margin Expansion
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Photronics Q3 Result Tops Consensus, Notes Margin Expansion
  • Photomask technologies and solutions provider Photronics Inc (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $170.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $168.3 million.
  • Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $117.8 million.
  • Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 7% Y/Y to $52.9 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded 266 bps to 26.6%.
  • EPS of $0.28 beat the consensus of $0.22.
  • Photronics generated $54.9 million in operating cash flow and held $283.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Design activity was intense, and Photronics succeeded in expanding its global manufacturing presence by adding new tools to its operations.
  • Outlook: Photronics sees Q4 revenue of $171 million - $179 million versus the consensus of $174.1 million.
  • The company sees EPS of $0.21 - $0.29 compared to the consensus of $0.25.
  • Price Action: PLAB shares traded higher by 0.15% at $13.63 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

