Dick's Sporting Goods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) moved higher by 12.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.26% over the past year to $5.08, which beat the estimate of $2.70.

Revenue of $3,275,000,000 up by 20.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,820,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.45 and $12.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,520,000,000 and $11,720,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dks/mediaframe/46103/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $116.20

52-week low: $45.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.11%

Company Overview

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates about 730 stores and another 125 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream names. Dick's also operates e-commerce sites including youth sports site Team Sports HQ. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chairman and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.