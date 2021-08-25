 Skip to main content

EHang Holdings Stock Slips After Q2 Results
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:53am   Comments
  • EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EH) reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 65.9% year-over-year to RMB12.2 million ($1.9 million), reflecting the company's strategic transition into more operation platform-oriented model.
  • Adjusted EPADS was $(0.14) or RMB(0.88) compared to RMB(0.20) a year ago.
  • The gross margin expanded by 1,040 bps to 68.0%.
  • Operating loss expanded to RMB(74.9) million or $(11.6) million, compared to RMB(19.2) million in 2Q20.
  • Adjusted operating loss widened to RMB(49.4) million versus RMB(11.1) million a year ago.
  • EHang sold three units of 216 series of passenger-grade AAVs during the quarter, compared with 16 units in 2Q20.
  • EHang cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled RMB43.2 million ($6.69 million), compared to RMB73.8 million last year.
  • FY21 Outlook: EHang's revenue outlook remains at RMB130 million - RMB180 million.
  • Price Action: EH shares are trading lower by 9.04% at $23.15 during the pre-market session on Wednesday.

