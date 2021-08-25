Autohome: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) rose 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.73% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $300,165,000 decreased by 8.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $287,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Autohome hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s3sb83i3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $147.67

52-week low: $35.65

Price action over last quarter: down 44.63%

Company Description

Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services, and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers & owners and also offers transaction services. It also provides subscription services to dealers, which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. All of its revenue is derived from China.