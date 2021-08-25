Jiayin Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) rose 6.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $76,228,000 rose by 119.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $54,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Jiayin Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6k6z94xk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.95

Company's 52-week low was at $2.47

Price action over last quarter: down 34.33%

Company Overview

Jiayin Group Inc is an online individual finance marketplace in China. It connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company is focused on the online individual finance segment which facilitates mid-to long-term loans. It generates revenues from fees charged for its services in matching investors and borrowers and for other services that the firm provides over the term of a loan. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.