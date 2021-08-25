Recap: Photronics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.41% year over year to $0.22, which were in line with the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $170,643,000 up by 8.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $168,330,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected between $0.21 and $0.29.

Q4 revenue expected between $171,000,000 and $179,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ds3usp4x

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.33%

Company Description

Photronics is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in manufacturing photomasks. The photomasks are photographic quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits that are used as a component in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat-panel displays. The revenue from products designed for integrated circuits production accounts for the majority of total revenue, with the rest derived from products for flat-panel display production. The company's assets are located in Taiwan, Korea, and the United States. It generates revenue worldwide, including the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, China, and elsewhere in Asia, with Asia contributing the majority of total revenue.