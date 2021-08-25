 Skip to main content

Express: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) moved higher by 10.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 101.35% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $457,627,000 higher by 86.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $447,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Express sees FY21 net sales above 2019 levels on a comparable basis for the second half of the year.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 25, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.express.com%2F&eventid=3342480&sessionid=1&key=C2F2281C89D61D2949CFEFE79F2A16E5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.97

Company's 52-week low was at $0.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.75%

Company Overview

Express, Inc. is a United States-based specialty apparel retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out. The company also sells the products through its e-commerce website and mobile app, as well as through franchisees who operate company locations in Latin America according to the franchise agreements. It derives revenue from the sales of apparel, accessories and other products, of which a majority of the revenue from the sale of apparel.

 

